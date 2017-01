Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/community-opioid-concerns-presentation-by-dr-ira-mandel/

Dr. Ira Mandel will show the film ‘The Hungry Heart’ and speak about the local opiate-addiction epidemic.

