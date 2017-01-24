Community

Opera Scenes Concert directed by Scott Wheatley

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 7:28 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine

For more information: (207) 780-5555; usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice

The students of Opera Workshop under the direction of Scott Wheatley will present selected scenes from several operas.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors, USM alumni and employees. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

