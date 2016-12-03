Opera Preview: L’Amour de Loin (Love from Afar)

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Kaija Saariaho’s opera, L’Amour de Loin (Love from Afar) at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 16th, at the Blue Hill Public Library. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, December 17th, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

According to the Met website, “Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as ‘transfixing… a lushly beautiful score.’ Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival, where it was first seen in 2000, it will now finally have its Metropolitan Opera premiere in a dazzling new production by Robert Lepage, featuring glimmering ribbons of LED lights that extend across the length of the stage and over the orchestra pit. Eric Owens is the knight on a quest of love and Susanna Phillips is his lover on the other side of the sea. Conductor Susanna Mälkki makes her Met debut.”

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

