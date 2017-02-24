Opera Preview: La Traviata

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 12:06 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, La Traviata, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday March 10th at 1:00 PM. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, March 11th, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

According to the Met website, “Sonya Yoncheva sings one of opera’s most beloved heroines, the tragic courtesan Violetta, a role in which she triumphed on the Met stage in 2015, opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo, and Thomas Hampson as his father, Germont.”

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515

