Opera Preview: Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

– The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Charles Gounod’s opera, Romeo et Juliette, on Friday January 20th at 1:00 PM, at the Blue Hill Public Library. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, January 21st, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

According to the Met website, “When Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo starred opposite each other in Manon at the Met in 2015, the New York Times said, ‘the temperature rises nearly to boiling every time Damrau and Grigolo are on stage together.’ Now they’re back as opera’s classic lovers, in Gounod’s lush Shakespeare adaptation. The production, by director Bartlett Sher, has already won acclaim for its vivid 18th-century milieu and stunning costumes during runs at Salzburg and La Scala. Gianandrea Noseda conducts the sumptuous score.”

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →