Opera Preview: Eugene Onegin

Friday, April 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Pyotr Tchaikovski’s opera, Eugene Onegin, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday April 21st at 1:00 PM. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, April 22nd, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
According to the Met website, “Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Dmitri Hvorostovsky as Tatiana and Onegin. Alexey Dolgov sings the role of Lenski, and Robin Ticciati conducts.”
Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →