Opera Preview: Der Rosenkavalier

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted April 28, 2017, at 10:09 a.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Richard Strauss’ opera, Der Rosenkavalier, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday May 12th at 1:00 PM. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, May 13th, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

According to the Met website, “The dream cast of Renée Fleming as the Marschallin and Elīna Garanča as Octavian star in Strauss’s grandest opera. In his new production, Robert Carsen, the director behind the Met’s recent Falstaff, places the action at the end of the Habsburg Empire, underscoring the opera’s subtext of class and conflict against a rich backdrop of gilt and red damask, in a staging that also stars Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs. Sebastian Weigle conducts the sparklingly perfect score.”

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

