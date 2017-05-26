Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/
Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Beth Brand discussing the opera Der Rosenkavalier. There is
no admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of FREE Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the
presentation. Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.
