Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted May 26, 2017, at 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Beth Brand discussing the opera Der Rosenkavalier. There is

no admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of FREE Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the

presentation. Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

