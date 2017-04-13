Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted April 13, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Opera Lecture (Wednesday, May 17, 4:00 – 5:30 PM)

Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Paul Bauschatz discussing the opera Rusalka. There is no

admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of FREE Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the presentation.

Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

