Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/
Opera Lecture (Wednesday, May 17, 4:00 – 5:30 PM)
Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Paul Bauschatz discussing the opera Rusalka. There is no
admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of FREE Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the presentation.
Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.
