Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Esther Rauch discussing the opera Idomeneo. There is no

admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the presentation. Call

the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

