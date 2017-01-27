Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

By Brewer Public Library
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Jennifer Moxley and Steve Evans discussing the opera

L’Amour de Lion. There is no admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of Met Live tickets will be held at the

end of the presentation. Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Former Old Town police sergeant facing 12 criminal chargesFormer Old Town police sergeant facing 12 criminal charges
  2. Developer with childhood dream to ‘own my own town’ buys Maine waterfront innDeveloper with childhood dream to ‘own my own town’ buys Maine waterfront inn
  3. Pot sales moratorium bill passes Legislature, but LePage refuses to sign itPot sales moratorium bill passes Legislature, but LePage refuses to sign it
  4. Woman who sued over wrongful birth may not recover damages, court saysWoman who sued over wrongful birth may not recover damages, court says
  5. LePage takes final steps to end the state’s role in helping refugeesLePage takes final steps to end the state’s role in helping refugees

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs