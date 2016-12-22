Opera lecture at the Brewer Public Library

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Join us at the Brewer Public Library for this presentation by Cathleen Bauschatz discussing the opera Romeo and Juliet.

Story continues below advertisement.

There is no admission fee for this event, and a drawing for a pair of Met Live tickets will be held at the end of the

presentation. Call the Library at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →