Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, presents the opening reception for the “A Taste of Pemaquid” art show. The reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday, June 3rd, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The show itself runs from May 26th through June 25th.
The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his juried guest artists. Kefauver says, “This is the first show of the season, and I have artwork from many of my favorite local artists as well as wonderful work from artists that are new to me. I enjoy sharing new artists with our visitors to the gallery.”
Among the new artists exhibiting at the gallery are editorial cartoonist Greg Kearney, and photographer Michael Fillyaw. Visitors may have seen Kearney’s pen and ink pieces in the Times Record, Brunswick. He was the cartoonist at the Casper (Wyoming) Star-Tribune for over 20 years during which time his work was part of a Pulitzer Prize finalist in Public Service (1985). His work, which is always focused on state and local issues, is also published in several other states.
Michael Fillyaw is a fine arts nature and landscape photographer from Kennebunk, Maine. His subjects include the fishing villages, marshes, and rocky beaches of Maine, and the mountains, forests, and farmlands of New England. He goes to these places without expectations, but always with the same goals: be present in the moment, chase the light, and see what others miss.
In addition to Kearney and Fillyaw are other guests artists from the Pemaquid Peninsula and beyond. They are photographers Judy Bernier and Claudia Noyes Griffiths; oil painters Elaine Abel, Dianne Dolan, and Sally Loughridge; acrylic artists Gill Barclay, Jane Bowman, Dale Dapkins, and DiTa Ondek; watercolorists Peggy Farrell, Kathleen Horst, Joy Makon, and Betsy Palmer; and print-maker Deborah Kozak.
Kefauver says, “This show features the food, restaurants, wonderful vistas, and everything ‘tasty’ about the Pemaquid Peninsula. Some of the art features iconic Maine food such as blueberries and oysters, and the renditions of lobsters range from boiled lobster in the shell to gummy lobsters!”
Refreshments will be served at the reception, and there is free parking. The guest artists will be present to meet visitors and discuss their work.
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily. Will Kefauver can be reached at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com
