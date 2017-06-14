Opening reception for Henry Isaacs solo exhibition, Thursday, July 6th from 5-7pm

Thursday, July 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle Street, PORTLAND, ME
For more information: 2077722693; greenhutgalleries.com
Henry Isaacs will have his first solo exhibition “Finding Values” at Greenhut Galleries from July 6-29. Henry’s vibrant, colorful paintings celebrate the beautiful Maine landscape. Also exhibiting this month in the side gallery are recent works by Daniel Minter. Opening reception, Thursday, July 6th from 5-7pm
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →