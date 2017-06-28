Opening Reception for Exhibition of New Paintings by Chris Polson

Saturday, July 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Twin Brooks Stretchers, 59 Calderwood Lane, Lincolnville, ME
For more information: 2077634271; chrispolsonart.com/news.html
The public is invited to an opening reception for an exhibition of new paintings by Chris Polson on Saturday, July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Twin Brooks Stretchers at 59 Calderwood Lane in Lincolnville. The paintings are from Polson’s past three years of work done in the Baxter State Park and Midcoast areas of Maine. A brand new 84-by-120-inch painting of Roaring Brook and a 72-by-72-inch painting of Katahdin from near Blueberry Knoll in Baxter State Park will be featured in the show, along with a number of other large canvases and smaller field study paintings.
Polson has been painting and showing in Maine for more than 23 years. He is the co-owner of Twin Brooks Stretchers, which sells its custom canvas painting stretchers to artists across Maine and throughout the world.
The exhibition will run through September 8. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or by appointment: e-mail info@twinbrooksstretchers.com or call 800-856-1567.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →