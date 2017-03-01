Opening Reception for Betsy Thompson’s new show “Refuge”

Saturday, March 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main Street, Yarmouth, maine For more information: 2073297735; 317main.org

Join us Saturday, March 25th, from 6-8pm in the 317 Gallery for the opening reception of Refuge by Portland artist and illustrator Betsy Thompson.

The collection, created over the last 18 months, is an examination of the search for compassion and humanity in our

changing world.

The pieces, created on paper and wood panels, document the importance of cultivating and nurturing personal relationships, and the discovery of safe harbor in the sense of home, community, and the larger world.

Thompson is a self-taught, mixed-media artist with a background in education – a B.A. in Child Development and a M.Ed. in Alternative Education. For 25 years she was involved in the field of education in a variety of roles: as a classroom teacher, educational consultant, program evaluator, curriculum developer, and homeschooling parent.

She began her career as an artist and illustrator in 2007, and regularly shows in galleries throughout New England.

The show will be on display in the Gallery at 317 Main Community Music Center at 317 Main Street in Yarmouth from March 13th-May 25th.

