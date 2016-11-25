Opening Reception: Clarity

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/clarity-retrospective-2016-opening-reception-december-8/

Opening for Clarity’s exhibit ‘Temper Tantrum, A 20/20 Vision,’ a ‘show to heal our time.’ Clarity, the two-person art team of Robert and Su.Sane Hake, has an annual exhibit in December at the Library. The gala opening will feature live music and audience participation.

