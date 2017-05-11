OPENING RECEPTION AND FIRST VIEWING

Thursday, June 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: UNIVERSITY OF MAINE HUTCHINSON CENTER, 80 BELMONT AVENUE, BELFAST, MAINE
For more information: 207-223-4459; belfastseniorcollege.org
THE 2017 FESTIVAL OF ART, sponsored by Senior College at Belfast, welcomes the public to opening night and first viewing. One hundred and fifty-four Maine artists will display their work at the opening reception, featuring music by the Belfast Bay Fiddlers. Light refreshments and a wine bar will be offered.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →