OPENING RECEPTION AND FIRST VIEWING

By Catherine Bradbury
Posted May 11, 2017, at 1:28 p.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: UNIVERSITY OF MAINE HUTCHINSON CENTER, 80 BELMONT AVENUE, BELFAST, MAINE

For more information: 207-223-4459; belfastseniorcollege.org

THE 2017 FESTIVAL OF ART, sponsored by Senior College at Belfast, welcomes the public to opening night and first viewing. One hundred and fifty-four Maine artists will display their work at the opening reception, featuring music by the Belfast Bay Fiddlers. Light refreshments and a wine bar will be offered.

