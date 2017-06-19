Opening Festivities for”The Ivory Mirror” Renaissance Art Exhibition at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art

Saturday, June 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art and Kresge Auditorium, 9400 College Station, Brunswick ME 04011, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=883078&rid=101943
For “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” the Bowdoin College Museum of Art has assembled a roster of historic works from its own collection and museums around the country that captures a society’s rich visual culture of mortality. Ranging from ivory prayer beads and gem-encrusted jewelry to prints by masters of the Northern Renaissance, the works presented evoke a sense of life’s preciousness. The exhibition will be open June 24 through November 26, with a slew of events occurring on the opening day, such as a talk by the curator at 4:00 pm in Kresge Auditorium and a reception and family oriented activities at the museum itself at 5:00 pm.
