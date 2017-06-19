Opening Festivities for”The Ivory Mirror” Renaissance Art Exhibition at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art

Memento Mori Prayer Bead, seventeenth century, ivory by an unknown artist, German/Netherlandish, Gift of Linda and David Roth in memory of David P. Becker. Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
Memento Mori Prayer Bead, seventeenth century, ivory by an unknown artist, German/Netherlandish, Gift of Linda and David Roth in memory of David P. Becker. Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
Memento Mori Prayer Bead, seventeenth century, ivory by an unknown artist, German/Netherlandish, Gift of Linda and David Roth in memory of David P. Becker. Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
By Dan Banks
Posted June 19, 2017, at 2:02 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art and Kresge Auditorium, 9400 College Station, Brunswick ME 04011, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=883078&rid=101943

For “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe,” the Bowdoin College Museum of Art has assembled a roster of historic works from its own collection and museums around the country that captures a society’s rich visual culture of mortality. Ranging from ivory prayer beads and gem-encrusted jewelry to prints by masters of the Northern Renaissance, the works presented evoke a sense of life’s preciousness. The exhibition will be open June 24 through November 26, with a slew of events occurring on the opening day, such as a talk by the curator at 4:00 pm in Kresge Auditorium and a reception and family oriented activities at the museum itself at 5:00 pm.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  3. Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’
  4. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead
  5. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs