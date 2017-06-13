Open Summer Reading Program registrations start at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, June 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
Join us this summer for a summer full of reading, programs and other activities at your Lincoln Memorial Library. Open registration starts June 14th and continues throughout mid-July. We will be offering daily programs throughout the day-pick and choose what works best for you. This Make a Better World program has something for everyone. So bring your babies, toddlers, school age children, and teens to the library this summer for lots of great reading, programs and other activities that give back to our community. Our programs are open to the public and are free. Check out our Awesome Nonfiction collection as well as the rest of our collections including fiction, mysteries, romance and Christian fiction-you will be surprised at the treasures you can find at your local library.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →