Open Studio Residency Studio Walk-Through and End-of-Session Auction

By haystack
Posted May 24, 2017, at 2:11 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Haystack Mountain School of Mountain Crafts, 89 Haystack School Drive, Deer Isle, Maine

For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org

Haystack’s Open Studio Residency is designed to foster artistic

exploration at the highest level. It provides an opportunity for

approximately 50 makers from a range of disciplines to explore

ideas and create new work in Haystack’s studios.

Studio Walk-Through: 4:30pm

Silent Auction: 7:00pm

Live Auction: 7:30pm

