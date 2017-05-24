Open Studio Residency Studio Walk-Through and End-of-Session Auction

Thursday, June 8, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Haystack Mountain School of Mountain Crafts, 89 Haystack School Drive, Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org
Haystack’s Open Studio Residency is designed to foster artistic
exploration at the highest level. It provides an opportunity for
approximately 50 makers from a range of disciplines to explore
ideas and create new work in Haystack’s studios.
Studio Walk-Through: 4:30pm
Silent Auction: 7:00pm
Live Auction: 7:30pm
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →