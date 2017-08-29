Open Rehearsal and Auditions: Southern Maine Youth Chorale and Children’s Choir

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine
For more information: (207) 780-5003; usm.maine.edu/music/open-rehearsal-and-auditions-southern-maine-youth-chorale-and-childrens-choir
The USM School of Music invites area youth singers to an open first rehearsal for the two choral performing groups of the USM Youth Ensembles: the Southern Maine Youth Chorale (SMYC) (mixed voices, middle/high school) directed by Rebecca DeWan and the Southern Maine Children’s Choir (SMCC) (treble voices grades 4 and up) directed by Nicolas Dosman and Heather Guilfoyle.
Attend the Open Rehearsal on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. At this open rehearsal, potential singers will meet the director and current singers, sing through the pieces for the semester, and have the opportunity to audition for the ensemble.
SMCC rehearses on Wednesdays from 5:45 – 7 p.m.
SMYC rehearses on Wednesdays from 7:30 – 9 p.m.
The fall concert, titled Celestial Sounds, is November 19 and the spring concert, a combined masterwork at Merrill Auditorium, is April 7.
Audition requirements: Each singer will sing “Happy Birthday” and complete pitch matching exercises.
Let us know you’ll attend the Open Rehearsal by writing to Binney Brackett, brackett@maine.edu, or calling (207) 780-5003.
USM Youth Ensembles Sponsored by Macy’s
