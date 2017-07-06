Open Mic Plus in Stockton Springs on Third Wednesday, July 19th

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Sandy Point Community Hall, 684 Rt. 1, Stockton Springs, Maine
For more information: 567-4044; sandypointcommunityclub.org
STOCKTON SPRINGS — The annual Open Mic Plus series returns on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at the Sandy Point Community Hall, 684 US-1. The events run on the third Wednesday of every month, May through October.
As always, the 7:00 p.m. Open Mic hour is open to all ages and levels of talent. Poets, storytellers, jokesters and musicians of all stripes, all are welcome. After a 15-minute break for refreshment, the feature performance hour begins about 8:15 p.m.
Performing July 19 are Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen, world-class duo performing acoustic American roots music.
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen are both gifted instrumentalists, versatile singers, and prolific songwriters, and are comfortable in a wide array of styles of roots and Americana music. They jump from show-stopping Celtic jigs and old-time fiddle tunes to house-shaking blues rockers, soaring gospel duets, and touching ballads. Reid’s legendary acoustic and slide guitar work make a perfect backdrop for Andersen’s powerful fiddling, and they take turns on lead and harmony vocals to showcase a large repertoire of original, traditional and contemporary music. They have brought audiences to their feet at folk & bluegrass festivals, clubs, coffeehouses and concert halls across the US and in Europe, and have released 32 highly-acclaimed albums of music between them.
Admission is a sliding scale donation of $3 to $10, free for children younger than 18. For more information, call 567-4044. The historic Sandy Point Community Hall overlooks the mouth of the Penobscot River, just 3.5 miles south of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. For more information, visit sandypointcommunityclub.org.
