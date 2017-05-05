Open House for Windover Art Center, May 21

Isaac Fer | BDN
By Isaac Fer
Posted May 05, 2017, at 5:19 a.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Windover Art Center, 3001 Kennebec Rd, Newburgh, Maine

For more information: 207-234-4503; windoverartcenter.com

Windover Art Center is preparing it’s annual Open House for May 21, from 1-4pm. Are you looking for a creative and fun learning experience for your child this summer? Stop by Windover May 21 to meet the staff, tour our facilities, and have some refreshments. Check out our room-sized pinhole camera, our glass bead studio, our pottery wheels or our many other art studios!

Windover Art Center has provided art education to Maine’s children for over 35 years. Windover is located in Newburgh with daily bus transportation available for campers from Bangor and Hampden.

