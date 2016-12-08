Community

Open House Farewell Party

By Audrey Chadwick, Brownville, ME
Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 9:10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Brownville Community Church, 84 Church Street, Brownville, Maine

For more information: 207-965-2330

There will be an Open House Farewell Party for the retiring, The Reverend Ann Purdy,

At the Brownville Community Church, Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm

All are welcome to share her joy in retiring, and our joy as having her for our Pastor these last seven years.

