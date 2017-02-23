Open House and Tours of Juniper Hill School

Saturday, March 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Juniper Hill School, 180 Golden Ridge Road, Alna, Maine For more information: 2076334406; juniperhillschool.org

Visitors are welcome to come tour the Juniper Hill School and learn more about outdoor-based education programs for children during our Open House, Saturday, March 11th from 10am-noon at our 180 Golden Ridge Road campus in Alna. This open house event is family-friendly. Teachers and current families will be present to answer questions and share their experiences.

Juniper Hill School’s innovative education programs connect children to themselves, to each other, and to their communities through studying both natural and human environments. The outdoor environment and local community serve as the primary classrooms and are the basis for a curriculum that synthesizes the best of 20th century progressive education with a 21st century, place-based approach to learning. Utilizing this integrated curriculum that provides for immersion in the natural world, and social understanding through community studies, Juniper Hill School strives to nurture happy, healthy, and smart children who are empowered in their own learning and active in helping to make their community—and the world—a better place.

In the upcoming school year Juniper Hill School will serve children ages 3- 10 years of age with PreK – Grade 4 programs. Enrollment is now open for the 2017-2018 school year.

– Nature Preschool (PreK, ages 3-5 years)

– Forest Kindergarten (Grade K, ages 5-6 years)

– Place-Based Elementary School (Grades 1-4, ages 5-10 years)

For more information about the school, our open houses and tours, or to request an application, please visit the website: www.juniperhillschool.org, contact: info@juniperhillschool.org, or (207) 586-5711.

