Local artist and gallery-owner Margret Baldwin will host an “open draw” series on Fridays in April from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Blue Hill Public Library. (Note that the first session on April 7th starts at 7:00PM.) While not a formal drawing class, these sessions are open to artists of all levels of experience to come, draw together, and receive feedback and guidance from Margret in a friendly and supportive environment.

This program is sponsored by the Library, free of charge, but participants are asked to register for one or more classes individually in advance and to bring their own drawing materials. Anyone interested can register on the library’s web calendar at www.bhhpl.net or call 374-5515.

