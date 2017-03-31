Open Casting Call for Roles in Penobscot Theatre’s Upcoming Season

Adults and youths aged 15+ are invited to schedule, May 6, 10:00 am-5:00 pm

BANGOR, Maine–Penobscot Theatre Company has issued an open casting call for roles in the 2017-2018 Season. Adults and youths aged 15 and up will be seen Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Extending from September through early July, the season includes seven professional productions. Various roles are available in the following: Disney's Beauty and the Beast (December 7-30, 2017); Escanaba in da Moonlight (February 1-18, 2018); Ugly Lies the Bone (March 15 – April 1, 2018); The Spitfire Grill (April 26-May 13, 2018); and a seventh production, still to be announced (June 14 – July 8, 2018). AEA and non-AEA actors alike are encouraged to audition. Roles are not available for youths under 15 and children will not be seen at this time.

Auditions will be scheduled in five-minute slots. Interested parties must send an email to casting@penobscottheatre.org with the subject line “Audition Request,” and include in the body of the email the name and phone number of the person who wishes to audition and whether he or she will sing.

Everyone should prepare a two-minute contemporary monologue (memorized), and bring a headshot and resume stapled together. Vocalists should also be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of their choosing. An accompanist will be provided, but vocalists must bring sheet music. An additional monologue or song may be requested, so participants should prepare accordingly.

Callbacks will take place throughout the summer. Please no phone calls.

