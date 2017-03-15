Online Marketing for Bucksport Bay Area Businesses

By Chris Long
Posted March 15, 2017, at 3:14 p.m.

Monday, March 27, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-780-4420; mainesbdc.org/marketingbucksport

This is the second seminar in the series: Marketing Mondays for the Bucksport Bay area. For new and long-term small business owners. You know the best way to grow your business online but between social media, getting your website in order and creating email newsletters, it’s hard to figure out the best way to spend your time and money. Consider this your “crash course” in concepts you need to know about promoting your business online. We’ll look at targeted ads, search engine optimization, blogging and more with a bird’s eye view so you can know what is more relevant, saving you time, money and sanity.

Cost: Free

Registration is required.

Sponsored by the Maine Small Business Development Centers. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Call 207-780-4420.

