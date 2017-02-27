For Immediate Release

Monday February 27, 2017

Online Job Board Lists Internships Available at Maine Employers

“Live and Work in Maine” Creates a One-Stop Resource for Students

Portland, ME—For the first time, Maine employers have a place to promote internships and recruit talented people looking to relocate, start or grow their career in Maine. A new job board, launched by Live and Work in Maine, is part of an initiative to attract and retain talented people for Maine based employment opportunities, and will be the first to provide students and recent graduates with an all inclusive listing of internships and post-graduation job opportunities at employers across Maine. The job board also allows Maine employers to post their full, part-time and temporary jobs on the popular website and was created in response to user feedback that said they wanted jobs listings in addition to the quality of life and employer content already available.

The Live and Work in Maine job board will be marketed to people likely to consider a career in Maine (as well as people already here):

• More than 36 million tourists who visit Maine every year. Most have never been asked to consider a career in Maine.

• Hundreds of thousands of alumni of Maine colleges, now living outside the state. They spent four years here and know the quality of life, and are often looking for the right opportunity to move back.

• College and university students looking for internships or their first job after graduation.

Increasing the visibility of Maine’s exciting career landscape is the primary goal of Live and Work in Maine. Launched in late 2015, the private sector initiative has been named a key partner by the State of Maine in executing a workforce attraction strategy. The initiative is a robust resource for job seekers, enabling them to search for employment opportunities by geography, lifestyle, or industry sector.

“The Maine workforce continues to grow older and we need the tools to help incentivize and inform young professionals of the expansive opportunities that companies like Tyler Technologies can offer,” said Liz Rensenbrink, Human Resources Director at Tyler Technologies with offices in Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth. “This robust tool from Live and Work in Maine is a step in the right direction.”

Students and recent graduates can also learn about The Opportunity Maine Tax Credit, a Maine based program which provides student loan payment reimbursement in a form of a tax credit to any graduate of a U.S. college or university who lives and works in Maine. The Finance Authority of Maine has enlisted Live and Work in Maine as its marketing partner to promote this tax credit program.

James Westhoff, director of career services at Husson University commented: “As one of the nation’s top 10 colleges and universities with the highest rate of student internships, we believe in helping students get experience that will make them work-ready after graduation. Efforts like this to create a one-stop shop for internship opportunities, can help students save time and connect with great companies.”

“Project>Login, a program of Educate Maine, is excited to partner with Live and Work in Maine as they launch a job and internship board to help Maine employers attract quality talent. Students and adults will greatly benefit from the ability to find internships, job postings, employer information, and lifestyle information on one website,” said Jason Judd, Program Director.

Media Contact: Angie Helton, Northeast Media Associates, 207.653.0365, nema@maine.rr.com

About LiveandWorkinMaine.com

LiveandWorkinMaine.com’s mission is to show the world that when it comes to quality of life and career opportunities, you can have the best of both worlds by choosing to live and work in Maine. On its Web site, job seekers can learn more about specific job opportunities, send resumes directly to employers, and find more information about the culture and mission of the employer organization. The site also includes testimonials from professionals who have relocated to Maine, details on internships and first career options for college students and new graduates, and information on the lifestyle offered by each of Maine’s eight geographic regions.

