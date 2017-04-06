Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Southwest Harbor Public Library will show the film, On the Edge (as seen on Maine Public) Wednesday evening, April 19, 6:00. The film tells the story of the lobster-fishing communities on Maine’s year-round islands. At the turn of the century there were 300 inhabited, unbridged islands in Maine; now there are 15. Islanders worry about the future for their children and grandchildren. Many are determined to maintain their communities despite complex logistics, economic uncertainty, and shrinking populations.
On the Edge was written by Matinicus author and columnist Eva Murray and filmed by Jeff Dobbs. It stars expert storyteller and former Maine State Senator Dennis Damon, himself a former lobsterman from “down east.” Music was written and performed by Steve Romanoff of Schooner Fare. Paintings by Southwest Harbor’s Philip Steel provide the set and help to show the difficulties, joys, and lifestyle of the shrinking American fishing communities.
Dennis Damon will begin the program with a quote from Maine’s beloved author, Ruth Moore. Eva Murray, Jeff Dobbs, and Phil Steel will be available for comments and discussion. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
