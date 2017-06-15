“ON THE BBQ” AT UNION FARMER’S MARKET, JUNE 16th.

Friday, June 16, 2017 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Union Farmers Market, Union Common, Union, Maine
For more information: 207-845-2209
Union Maine – Union Farmer’s Market focuses on what’s grilling up for summer, featuring our meat vendors. Kids can make a Spice Rub to try out on the grill at home. Musical Guests are the Pinwheel Brothers. Liberty Craft Brewing Company will offer beer varieties, and Sue Frank of Dog Patch Farm will conduct a special BBQ demonstration with her heritage Mulefoot pork.
We’re grilling up a variety of offerings for On the BBQ Day at Union Farmer’s Market. Spotlighting our meat vendors, each with their own special offerings. Ever eaten a Water Buffalo? Maine Water Buffalo Company will bring some to try. Heritage Home Farm offers lamb and unique spice rubs. Wandering Root Farm will bring chicken. Guest vendor Black Locust Farm will offer chevon cuts and sausage. Sue Frank of Dog Patch Farm will offer a special BBQ demo featuring her heritage Mulefoot pork.
One is bound to get thirsty tasting all the BBQ, so Liberty Craft Brewing Company will selling varieties of beer. The younger folks can learn to make a spice rub to take home. The Pinwheel Brothers are our musical guests this week.
About Union Farmer’s Market
Union Farmer’s Market features Home Grown and Hand Made items from 19 local farmers and producers. Now in our seventh year, we gather on Union Common, Fridays from 3 – 6 pm, May through September. Our vendors bring locally grown organic produce, meat, cheeses, artisanal foods, handcrafted wares and funky artistic creations. www.UnionFarmersMarket.org/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →