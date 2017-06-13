Old Town UMC Blood Drive

Community

Friday, July 7, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, Maine

For more information: 207-827-3559; N/A

The Old Town United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

As Christians, the people of the Old Town UMC know that Jesus saves lives and that we are called to do the same. With the help of our wonderful greater Old Town community, we saved more than 30 lives at our Good Friday event in April. This July, we invite the entire community to join us again as we put the power of faith into action to save even more lives this summer. Summer is a time to relax and enjoy all the beauty and fun our state has to offer, but it’s also a time when the need for blood increases dramatically. Won’t you help us save lives?

We also welcome you to join us for worship this summer at 9:00am each Sunday as we join our Friends in Faith from the Stillwater Federated Church. In July, we worship at the Old Town UMC and in August, we worship at the Stillwater Federated Church.

Old Town United Methodist Church is located at 726 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town. Regular office hours are on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. FMI call the church office at 207-827-3559.

The Stillwater Federated Church is located at 335 Bennoch Road, Stillwater. Office hours and phone number are the same as above.

