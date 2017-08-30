Old Town Rotary Charity Golf Tournament is September 16th

By Joe Perdue
Posted Aug. 30, 2017, at 7 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com

The annual Old Town Rotary Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 16th at Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town. Top prize for this years event will be $400, based on a full field, with numerous other prizes for the top teams. There will also be longest drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, as well as a raffle, 50/50 and other special events.

The entry fee is $200 per team ($50 per player) and includes carts and lunch. You can save $25 if you pay in full by September 14th. Sign-ups are being taken at Hidden Meadows Golf Course. Limited to the first 20 teams that enter. Last year the tournament was full and we had to turn away two teams, so don’t wait too long to sign up.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Sarah’s House and other Rotary charities.

