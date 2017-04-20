Old Town Public Library Chosen for May Hannaford Bags Program

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us
The Old Town Public Library is happy to share that we have been chosen by the Old Town Hannaford as the latest beneficiary of the Hannaford Cause Bag program! Every time the reusable Hannaford Helps bag with the good karma message is purchased at the Old Town Hannaford during the month of May, we receive $1. This is truly a great opportunity for us! When you head to the Old Town Hannaford in May, please look for the blue good karma bag and support your local library!
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →