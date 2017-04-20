Saturday, April 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org
Old Town-Orono YMCA Wants Kids to ‘Charge into Summer’ During Annual Healthy Kids Day®
Event encourages kids to stay active and keep learning all summer long
OLD TOWN, Maine — The Old Town-Orono YMCA is holding a free community event Saturday, April 29, to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The day-long event features activities such as our annual touch-a-truck, inflatable slides, a dunk tank featuring local “celebrities,” including our very own CEO and Executive Director Debra Boyd, and more local businesses and organizations than ever to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home. There also will be a live broadcast from 97.1 The Bear.
YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,600 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically – this summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on “charging” kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.
“When a child is healthy, happy motivated, and excited something amazing is inevitably going to result,” says Andrew Walker, Old Town-Orono YMCA Child Care Director. “We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves.”
In celebration of YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:
• High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
• Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.
• Team Up for Athletic Events – Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc.
• Volunteer Together – Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.
• Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.
The Old Town-Orono YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Y, 472 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All kids deserve the best summer ever, and Delta is proud to be the national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day, which kicks off a healthy, active and engaged summer for kids throughout the country. We are grateful to our local premiere sponsor, Hannaford Supermarkets; silver sponsor Dead River Company; and Old Town Dairy Queen, our bronze sponsor.
“There is no better way to build healthy communities than to encourage local children to eat right, exercise and make healthy choices,” said Old Town Hannaford Store Manager Jon Ivey. “In partnership with the Old Town YMCA, Hannaford encourages kids to ‘Charge into Summer’ with a healthy lifestyle that is fun and good for them.”
The Old Town-Orono YMCA is a community centered organization that serves all ages by promoting healthy living, nurturing the potential of every individual and family, and fostering social responsibility.
About the Y
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net
