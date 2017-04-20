Old Town-Orono YMCA Tumbling Clinic

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted April 20, 2017, at 11:48 a.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

This two-hour structured class with trained gymnastics coaches will teach proper tumbling technique to help improve current skills and assist with accomplishing new ones!

Drills will be based on current tumbling level and include:

Focus on correct form and technique

Progressive training on back tumbling skills

Assistance with running tumbling

Opportunity to master the skill you are struggling with

WHEN: 1:30-3:30 p.m.. Sunday, April 23

COST: $15 Pre-Registration; $20 Day of Registration

WHO: Ages 8-18 — ALL Levels of Ability

REGISTER: NOW by calling 827.9622 or stop by the Old Town-Orono YMCA at 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town.

