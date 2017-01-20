Old Town-Orono YMCA Tumbling Clinic

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org
This two-hour structured class with trained gymnastics coaches will teach proper tumbling technique to help improve current skills and assist with accomplishing new ones!
Drills will be based on current tumbling level and include:
Focus on correct form and technique
Progressive training on back tumbling skills
Assistance with running tumbling
Opportunity to master the skill you are struggling with
WHEN: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 and Feb. 12
COST: $15 Pre-Registration per Clinic; $20 Day-of Registration per Clinic
WHO: Ages 8-18 — ALL Levels of Ability
For information and to register, call 827.9622
