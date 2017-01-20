Old Town-Orono YMCA Tumbling Clinic

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

This two-hour structured class with trained gymnastics coaches will teach proper tumbling technique to help improve current skills and assist with accomplishing new ones!

Drills will be based on current tumbling level and include:

Focus on correct form and technique

Progressive training on back tumbling skills

Assistance with running tumbling

Opportunity to master the skill you are struggling with

WHEN: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 and Feb. 12

COST: $15 Pre-Registration per Clinic; $20 Day-of Registration per Clinic

WHO: Ages 8-18 — ALL Levels of Ability

For information and to register, call 827.9622

