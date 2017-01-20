Old Town-Orono YMCA Teen Dance

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted Jan. 20, 2017, at 9:55 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

Our January Teen Dance saw almost double the number of kids we’ve had in the last few months and we hope to see even more at the upcoming dance on Friday, Feb. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m.

The theme for February is Sports Jerseys. Any student wearing a team jersey will receive $1 off the $6 admission. We’ll count the number of jerseys from each represented team and students wearing that team’s jersey will receive a free pass to a future dance.

For information, call 827.9622

