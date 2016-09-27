Old Town-Orono YMCA Results Basketball Clinic

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, ME For more information: 207-827-9622; otoymca.org

Build your skills up before the season starts at this fall Basketball Clinic Presented by Results Basketball!!!

9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 and 16

Grades 3-8

Cost: $60

RESULTS Basketball Clinics are run by Mark Baxter and Matt MacKenzie

Baxter is a long-time high school and collegiate coach and current collegiate scout.

MacKenzie is a former Husson University stand-out and current Asst. Coach of Women’s Basketball at Husson.

Both directors are successful private skills trainers, servicing over 40 kids weekly.

Why RESULTS Basketball?

Our mission is to help develop the fundamentals of basketball!

Individual attention and instruction for each player!

Shooting, ball handling, rebounding, passing drills & instruction!

Players always split into ability-appropriate groups!

Players Learn-Practice-Play-And Succeed

For more information and to register, call 207-827-9622.

