Old Town-Orono YMCA Open House & Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

Whether you’re a valued member, haven’t been to visit us in a long time, or have never stepped foot inside the Old Town-Orono YMCA, chances are good that we’ve got something to offer that you didn’t know about.

Come to our Open House & Member Appreciation Day to try something new or just have some fun:

Nutrition Assessments

Free Throw Contest

Open Gymnastics

Fitness Class demos and free sessions

Face painting

Family Swim with the Slip-a-Saurus

Cheerleading demonstrations

Skateboarding

Rock Climbing

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

COST: FREE

WHO: EVERYONE!!

For information, call 827.9622

