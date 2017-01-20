Old Town-Orono YMCA Open House & Member Appreciation Day

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org
Whether you’re a valued member, haven’t been to visit us in a long time, or have never stepped foot inside the Old Town-Orono YMCA, chances are good that we’ve got something to offer that you didn’t know about.
Come to our Open House & Member Appreciation Day to try something new or just have some fun:
Nutrition Assessments
Free Throw Contest
Open Gymnastics
Fitness Class demos and free sessions
Face painting
Family Swim with the Slip-a-Saurus
Cheerleading demonstrations
Skateboarding
Rock Climbing
COST: FREE
WHO: EVERYONE!!
