Old Town-Orono YMCA Nutrition Essentials

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 10:37 a.m.

This interactive program will utilize the Old Town-Orono YMCA’s newly-renovated kitchen and will consist of 6 sessions during the Fall 2 Session (there will be a break the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas). Join our nutrition educator in the kitchen to learn 10 tips that will teach you how to choose and prepare healthy foods and beverages on a limited budget. The final session, part of the Cooking Matters program, will be a Store Pop-Up Tour that helps participants:

Expand their food budgets

Buy fresh fruits and vegetables on a budget

Identify whole grains

Story continues below advertisement.

Read food labels

SAVE MONEY!

Complete the Store Pop-Up Tour and receive a $10 Hannaford gift card, reusable shopping bag and recipe booklet.

Only 20 spots available, so register now!

WHEN: Wednesdays starting Nov. 2

TIME: 6-7 p.m.

COST: Members-Free; Non-members-$30

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Camden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barbCamden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barb
  2. Man fatally shot in his Biddeford apartmentMan fatally shot in his Biddeford apartment
  3. Hibachi restaurant plans to open in BangorHibachi restaurant plans to open in Bangor
  4. Maine couple sentenced for stealing disabled daughters’ Social Security
  5. A happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening dayA happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening day

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Health