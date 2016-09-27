Old Town-Orono YMCA Nutrition Essentials

This interactive program will utilize the Old Town-Orono YMCA’s newly-renovated kitchen and will consist of 6 sessions during the Fall 2 Session (there will be a break the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas). Join our nutrition educator in the kitchen to learn 10 tips that will teach you how to choose and prepare healthy foods and beverages on a limited budget. The final session, part of the Cooking Matters program, will be a Store Pop-Up Tour that helps participants:

Expand their food budgets

Buy fresh fruits and vegetables on a budget

Identify whole grains

Read food labels

SAVE MONEY!

Complete the Store Pop-Up Tour and receive a $10 Hannaford gift card, reusable shopping bag and recipe booklet.

Only 20 spots available, so register now!

WHEN: Wednesdays starting Nov. 2

TIME: 6-7 p.m.

COST: Members-Free; Non-members-$30

