Old Town-Orono YMCA Launches Biggest Mover Challenge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Aimee Thibodeau

Marketing & Development Director

Story continues below advertisement.

Old Town-Orono YMCA

207.827.9622 ext. 33 aimee.thibodeau@otoymca.org

OLD TOWN, Maine – The Old Town-Orono YMCA is excited to announce the launch of its Biggest Mover Challenge on Jan. 2. The program is a weight loss challenge that emphasizes sensible exercise and nutrition. Contest winners are determined by the largest percentage of body weight lost. Other fitness gains, such as flexibility, cardio endurance, and strength also are measured.

Participants can register individually or with a friend. The first week of the program, they will meet with the Old Town-Orono YMCA’s staff nutritionist and personal trainers will complete fitness assessments. Then, teams of two will meet with their trainers twice a week for one-hour sessions for 8 weeks.

“This is a great way to start the new year, and it’s perfect for couples who want to spend some time together and have a friendly competition,” said Health and Wellness Director Shawn Demaray. “You can sign up on your own and we’ll put you on a team, or you can sign up with a friend or spouse and encourage each other.”

Halfway through the program, participants will meet with the nutritionist for a follow up, and the last week of the program final fitness assessments will be conducted, the winner will be crowned and together we’ll celebrate success stories.

The programming you’ll receive throughout the challenge is valued at more than $450. For Family Members, the cost is $225 – half the price! Members pay only $250 and for Non Members, the cost is $325.

Registration ends Dec. 19.

For more information, see our Facebook event on the Old Town-Orono YMCA page. To register, visit otoymca.org/ymca/online-registration, call 827-9622 or stop by the Old Town-Orono YMCA at 472 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town.

###

About the Old Town-Orono YMCA

The Old Town-Orono YMCA is a community centered organization that serves all ages by promoting healthy living, nurturing the potential of every individual and family, and fostering social responsibility.

Our YMCA is Christian in it’s heritage and ecumenical in its delivery of programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. We’re for Youth Development, Healthy Living, & Social Responsibility. otoymca.org

About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 21 million men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. ymca.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →