Old Town-Orono YMCA Haunted Y

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 10:43 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 472 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, ME

For more information: 207-827-9622; otoymca.org

Join us for a night of spooks, scares, and screams as you take a tour of the Haunted Old Town-Orono YMCA.

Children under 5 not recommended.

When: 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Price: Adults, $4; Children, $2

For information, call 207-827-9622.

