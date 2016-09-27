Old Town-Orono YMCA Family Pumpkin Carving Night

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town-Orono YMCA, 140 Riverside Drive, Old Town, ME For more information: 207-827-9622; otoymca.org

Join us for a night of family fun and creativity! You and your family will carve a pumpkin together, enjoy healthy snacks, and watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!”

Story continues below advertisement.

WHEN: 7-8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

PRICE: FREE for Family Members; $10/Family for Members and Non-Members

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →