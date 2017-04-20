Old Town-Orono YMCA Family Night at Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted April 20, 2017, at 11:50 a.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Governor's Restaurant, 963 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, ME

For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org

Join us for a Spring themed Family Night at Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town on April 27 from 4-8 p.m.

The monthly Old Town-Orono YMCA Family Nights at Governor’s are held the fourth Thursday of every month.

Governor’s Restaurant will donate a percentage of all proceeds from the night to the Old Town-Orono YMCA scholarship fund, which allows members of our community who need it the most access to childcare and programming at our facility.

