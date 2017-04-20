Old Town-Orono YMCA Family Night at Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Governor's Restaurant, 963 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, ME
For more information: 2078279622; otoymca.org
Join us for a Spring themed Family Night at Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town on April 27 from 4-8 p.m.
The monthly Old Town-Orono YMCA Family Nights at Governor’s are held the fourth Thursday of every month.
Governor’s Restaurant will donate a percentage of all proceeds from the night to the Old Town-Orono YMCA scholarship fund, which allows members of our community who need it the most access to childcare and programming at our facility.
