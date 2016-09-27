Old Town-Orono YMCA Cheerleading

By Aimee Thibodeau
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 10:31 a.m.

Y-M-C-A! What’s that spell?!?!

Do you have a little cheerleader at home who would like to learn the basics of the sport while having loads of fun!

The Old Town-Orono YMCA is accepting signups for our K-5 Cheerleading program. Practices are held 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays & Fridays. The cost is $100 for the season, which runs through Dec. 24.

Already a member? Visit http://otoymca.org/ymca/online-registration to register. You can also call 827.9622 or stop by 472 Stillwater Ave. in Old Town.

