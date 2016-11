The Old Town-Orono Black Bears High School Hockey team used the gym at the Old Town-Orono YMCA Wednesday morning to do some team building and dry land practice. Pictured here are team members participating in a relay race organized by Coach Denis Collins in which players had to put on certain items of hockey gear, a hat and sunglasses and run to the opposite end of the gym and back.

