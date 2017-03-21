Old Town High School

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, highest honors: Nicholas Boutin, Johanna Burgason, Noah Burr, Callie Carroll-Brackley, Dominic D’Angelo, Cole Daniel, Samantha Dauphinee, Nicholas Feero, Lauren Gasaway, Nicholas Gould, Joshua Hamilton, Kassidy Harriman, Jessup Henderson, Emily Hussey, Kayla Jackson, Allison Ketch, Jacob Ketch, Isabel Larsen, Kaylee Meserve, Chirien Pace, Mark Pollard, Raven Reinzo, Alexis Rutherford, Austin Sheehan, Emilienne Soucy, Drew St. Jean, Nathan St. Jean, Natalie St. Louis, Brooke Sulinski, Hunter Willey; high honors: Alexander Blackie, Christopher Brunton, Alexis Hawes, Jordan Merchant, Julie Miller, Kyle Patrock, Garrett Stoyell; honors: Kaitlynn Parent.

Grade 11, highest honors: Nicholas Avery, Derek Barclay, Tabitha Bell, Kaylee Bellavance, Kyle Berube, Madison Bickford, Tyler Bishop, Cara Braley, Alexis Carey, Oliviah Damboise, Hope Dorr, Jacob Dubay, MacKenzie Folsom, Abigail Garland-Nadeau, Jade Gilman, Sierra Gilman, Megan Grindle, Kyle Jones, Nicole Kennedy, Brittany King, Antonios Koxarakis, Dillon Leland, Mikaela Lombardo-Jenkins, Chaina Love, Savannah Metz, Alexander Moreira, Sage Phillips, Ashley Pope, Grace Pushor, Corinne Saucier, Abigail Slauenwhite, Jasmine Smith, McKenna Smith, Hannah Storman, Alyssa Street, Natalie Swift, Nicholas Swift, Kyla Veasy, Delaney Veilleux, Olivia Westura, Zachary Wyles; high honors: Gabriel Bartkiewicz, Logan Doucette, Rebecca Koeplinger, Thomas Lally, Brandon Lilley, Dakota Madden, Dominic Pagnani-Mclean, Molly Pattershall, Melaina Rand, Kyle Smith, Kelsee Steele, Hannah Swedberg, Logan Violette, Kayce Walker, Isabelle Ward, Joshua Wheeler, Judith Wheeler; honors: Taylor Hanson.

Grade 10, highest honors: Olivia Albert, Danielle Baker, Manuel Becklas, Abigail Brackett, Caleb Braley, Alanna Chavaree, Anastasia Cormier, Jacob Cyr, Nibeni Dana, Evelyn Domsalla, Kaitlyn Dunham, Emily Dunlap, Joseph Emerson, Zachariah Fostun, Benjamin Francis, Brenden Gasaway, Brady Georgia, Arianna Gordon, Haylee Hannan, Emma Hargreaves, Jacey Harrison, Meaghan Kelley, Abigail Ketch, Emily Ketch, Olivia King, Michael Legere, Eric Lyford, Lily Moran, Annabelle Muscatell, Audree O’Meara, Morgan Paradis, Adam Regan, David Roderick, Garrett Smith, Melanie Soucy, Jarred Spencer, Jeremy Stoyell, Hannah Talcove, Charlotte Turner, Alexis Wagner; high honors: Colby Archer, Christopher Colson, Alexis Deorsey, Eliza Gurney, Kirsten Ksyniak, Demetrius Porter, McKenna Thibodeau.

Grade nine, highest honors: Teagan Blackie, Matthew Brooks, Emily Chappelle, Rebecca Chappelle, Alivia Coulombe, Claudia Damboise, Lillian Francis, Jadon Gifford, Matthew Hartt, Grace Harvey, Adam Kenny, Mikaela Kenny, Nickalas Kenny, Salissa Lachance, Nicholas Letourneau, Trinity Mailey, Abigail McKinley, Cindy Miller, Bryce Richards, Sydney Sheehan, Hannah Sibley, Brooke Sossong, Gabriel Talon, Kevin Webster; high honors: Alexis Austin, MaKkenzie Austin, Michael Brown, Nicholas Harrington, Ethan Hayes, Samuel Koch, Isabella Leland, Samuel Magoon, Tyler McCannell, Hailie Moore, Gracie Sanborn, Nevaeh Skinner, Travis Spell, Nathaniel Young.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →