Old Town High School first quarter honor roll

First quarter honor roll

Grade 12, highest honors: Nicholas Boutin, Johanna Burgason, Noah Burr, Callie Carroll-Brackley, Nathan Cote, Dominic D’Angelo, Cole Daniel, Nicholas Feero, Nicholas Gould, Joshua Hamilton, Kassidy Harriman, Alexis Hawes, Jessup Henderson, Emily Hussey, Kayla Jackson, Allison Ketch, Jacob Ketch, Isabel Larsen, Kaylee Meserve, Mark Pollard, Raven Reinzo, Austin Sheehan, Emilienne Soucy, Drew St. Jean, Nathan St. Jean, Natalie St. Louis, Garrett Stoyell, Brooke Sulinski, Tyler Wheeler, Hunter Willey; high honors: Julie Miller, Kyle Patrock.

Grade 11, highest honors: Derek Barclay, Gabriel Bartkiewicz, Kyle Berube, Madison Bickford, Tyler Bishop, Cara Braley, Rheylan Burke, Alexis Carey, Oliviah Damboise, Hope Dorr, Jacob Dubay, MacKenzie Folsom, Jade Gilman, Sierra Gilman, Nicole Kennedy, Brittany King, Antonios Koxarakis, Thomas Lally, Dillon Leland, Chaina Love, Savannah Metz, Abby Monteith, Alexander Moreira, Molly Pattershall, Sage Phillips, Grace Pushor, Gage Rosenow, Danielle Sanborn, Corinne Saucier, Abigail Slauenwhite, Jasmine Smith, Kyle Smith, Mckenna Smith, Russel Sossong, Hannah Storman, Alyssa Street, Nicholas Swift, Delaney Veilleux, Olivia Westura, Joshua Wheeler, Zachary Wyles; high honors: Tabitha Bell, Kaylee Bellavance, Hunter Brasslett, Casey Colson, Nicholas Costigan, John Cyr, Logan Doucette, Kaira Fox, Megan Grindle, Kyle Jones, Rebecca Koeplinger, Dakota Madden, Dominic Pagnani-Mclean, Melaina Rand, Kyla Veasy, Logan Violette, Isabelle Ward, Judith Wheeler.

Grade 10, highest honors: Olivia Albert, Danielle Baker, Manuel Becklas, Abigail Brackett, Caleb Braley, Alexander Chapman, Alanna Chavaree, Anastasia Cormier, Jacob Cyr, Nibeni Dana, Kaitlyn Dunham, Emily Dunlap, Joseph Emerson, Zachariah Fostun, Benjamin Francis, Brenden Gasaway, Brady Georgia, Emma Hargreaves, Jacey Harrison, Meaghan Kelley, Abigail Ketch, Emily Ketch, Olivia King, Michael Legere, Eric Lyford, Lily Moran, Annabelle Muscatell, Audree O’Meara, Morgan Paradis, Emily Pomeroy, Demetrius Porter, Adam Regan, David Roderick, Courtney Roy, Garrett Smith, Melanie Soucy, Jarred Spencer, Hannah Talcove, Elizabeth Trefts, Levi Trefts, Alexis Wagner; high honors: Colby Archer, Evelyn Domsalla, Eric Elderkin, James Emery, Zackary Ireland, Cree Neptune-Bear, Johnny Pierson, Gabrielle Sherman, Jeremy Stoyell, Mckenna Thibodeau.

Grade nine, highest honors: Cassidy Ammerman, Emily Chappelle, Rebecca Chappelle, Alivia Coulombe, Claudia Damboise, Jadon Gifford, Grace Harvey, Adam Kenny, Mikaela Kenny, Kiairah Knight, Salissa Lachance, Isabella Leland, Nicholas Letourneau, Trinity Mailey, Abigail McKinley, Cindy Miller, Hailie Moore, Lilian Preble, Bryce Richards, Colin Rutherford, Sydney Sheehan, Hannah Sibley, Brooke Sossong, Dylan Street, Gabriel Talon; high honors: Alexis Austin, Michael Brown, Nickalas Kenny, Kaileehope Munoz, Gage Smith, Nathaniel Young; honors: Alec Bouchard.

